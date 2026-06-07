The trillion dollar reality behind Hong Kong overtaking Switzerland
Hong Kong surpassing Switzerland as the world’s largest offshore wealth booking centre signals more than a shift in capital flows.
Hong Kong’s ascent to become the world’s largest offshore wealth booking centre, overtaking Switzerland according to Boston Consulting Group’s latest Global Wealth Report, marks a significant milestone in the changing geography of private wealth. But industry practitioners argue the shift is more nuanced that one jurisdiction replacing another.
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