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The trillion dollar reality behind Hong Kong overtaking Switzerland

Nishtha Asthana
Hong Kong surpassing Switzerland as the world’s largest offshore wealth booking centre signals more than a shift in capital flows.
The trillion dollar reality behind Hong Kong overtaking Switzerland

Hong Kong’s ascent to become the world’s largest offshore wealth booking centre, overtaking Switzerland according to Boston Consulting Group’s latest Global Wealth Report, marks a significant milestone in the changing geography of private wealth. But industry practitioners argue the shift is more nuanced that one jurisdiction replacing another.

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