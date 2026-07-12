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Temasek hits record $400bn amid AI, alternatives push

Nishtha Asthana
Bracing for a "polycrisis" world, the Singaporean investor is targeting 5% allocations to private credit and infrastructure alongside portfolio-wide AI adoption.
Temasek hits record $400bn amid AI, alternatives push

Singaporean sovereign investor Temasek is reshaping its strategy around artificial intelligence (AI), private credit and infrastructure as it positions its portfolio for what chief executive Dilhan Pillay describes as an increasingly complex "polycrisis" world.

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