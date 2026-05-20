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Temasek and Rockefeller back new models for Asia’s food future

Nishtha Asthana
Closing Asia’s food investment gap, from procurement reform to AI-powered farm tools, requires stronger demand signals and more investable structures, according to Temasek and the Rockefeller Foundation.
Temasek and Rockefeller back new models for Asia&#8217;s food future

Asia's agri-food sector has no shortage of willing capital. What it lacks is something harder to build: food systems that investors can underwrite.

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