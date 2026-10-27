Swiss Re calls for portfolio-wide view of macro risks
Regional head of risk, Ajit Lal, highlights how systemic geopolitical shocks, shifting interest rates and evolving regulations require a portfolio-wide approach to asset-liability matching.
Key Points
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