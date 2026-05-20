State Super’s 'BLT' recipe for building strong investment teams
John Livanas, the Australian pension fund's CEO, says true investment leadership requires the “BLT principle”—Boldness, Luck, and Talent—beyond technical expertise.
Leadership in today’s investment landscape demands far more than technical expertise, John Livanas, CEO of State Super, told AsianInvestor’s 21st Asian Investment Summit.
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