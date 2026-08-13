Softlogic Life leans on government bonds while eyeing regional scale
Sri Lanka’s largest life insurer is balancing a conservative portfolio with bold expansionary moves.
Softlogic Life Insurance is steering growth with a cautious investment approach that also prizes diversification, balancing heavy exposure to public debt with selective moves into Sri Lanka's rebounding real estate sector.
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