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Softlogic Life leans on government bonds while eyeing regional scale

Heather Ng
Sri Lanka’s largest life insurer is balancing a conservative portfolio with bold expansionary moves.
Softlogic Life leans on government bonds while eyeing regional scale

Softlogic Life Insurance is steering growth with a cautious investment approach that also prizes diversification, balancing heavy exposure to public debt with selective moves into Sri Lanka's rebounding real estate sector.

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