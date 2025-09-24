AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Risk-averse mandates slow Asia's active ETF adoption

Kristina Shperlik
The journey for an active ETF from product launch to institutional portfolio in Asia can take years, as chief risk officers and due diligence teams move slowly to get comfortable with their innovative structures.
Risk-averse mandates slow Asia's active ETF adoption

Institutional investors across APAC are increasingly turning to sophisticated active ETF strategies, but they face challenges with regulatory delays and internal investment guidelines, fund managers told AsianInvestor.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.