QBE Raheja buyout signals rising foreign capital confidence in India
QBE’s transition to full ownership highlights how relaxed foreign entry rules are unlocking long-term growth and operational control for global insurers in the country.
QBE Insurance Group has acquired full ownership of Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited after 18 years in partnership with Prism Johnson, a move industry experts say underscores confidence in India’s long‑term insurance potential.
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