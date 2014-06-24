QBE Insurance Group is adapting its investment portfolio towards higher risk assets, with significant moves into private credit and infrastructure.
The Sydney-based insurer has appointed Mark Lingafelter to develop the region into a growth engine for QBE group. He will oversee underwriting, distribution and overall management.
Gary Brader, group chief investment officer at QBE
The Australian insurer is raising its $31 billion portfolio’s exposure to risk assets and planning its first allocations to alternatives. This will mean more use of external managers.