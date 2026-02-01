Prudential raises majority stake in Malaysian unit to 70%
The move highlights Prudential’s century-long presence in the country and confidence in the growth potential of Malaysia’s life insurance market.
Prudential plc is hiking its stake in a Malaysian unit as the insurer looks to boost business in a country that offers a “significant runway for growth”.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.