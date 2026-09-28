Private credit caution redirects Asian LP capital
As demand for private credit cools, regional investors are shifting capital into secondaries and real assets to gain stronger protections and clearer liquidity.
Asian investors are becoming more selective about private credit following concerns around semi-liquid products. “We are seeing that interest and flows into private credit from wealth management have slowed given recent headlines around semi-liquid offerings, although we continue to see solid interest from institutional investors,” Nathan Pensabene, partner at LGT Capital Partners, told AsianInvestor.
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