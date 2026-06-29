News Hub: Temasek, Oman's SWF back $255m Vietnam credit deal
Canadian pension OMERS considers acquiring La Trobe Financial; Japan’s Nationwide Business Corporate Pension Fund to allocate 1% of AUM to crypto; Indonesia introduces legal and tax immunity for Danantara bond purchases; and more.
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