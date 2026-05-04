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News Hub: Temasek, Canadian Pension Plan reportedly selling down India exchange stakes

Indonesia regulator dissolves two pension funds run by defunct insurer Jiwasraya; Canada unveils first sovereign wealth fund; SWF Khazanah and Securities Commission Malaysia issue country's first tokenised Islamic bond; and more.
News Hub: Temasek, Canadian Pension Plan reportedly selling down India exchange stakes

Temasek and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are among 20 investors preparing to sell stakes when India’s National Stock Exchange launches its IPO this year, according to a Reuters report.

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