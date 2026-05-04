News Hub: Temasek, Canadian Pension Plan reportedly selling down India exchange stakes
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Temasek and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are among 20 investors preparing to sell stakes when India’s National Stock Exchange launches its IPO this year, according to a Reuters report.
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