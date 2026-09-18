News Hub: Strategic investments and policy reforms across Asia and the Gulf
Investors and policymakers are driving a wave of cross-border capital activity that underscores Asia’s central role in global finance.
Major investors and policymakers are reshaping strategies, deploying capital and rolling out reforms, underscoring Asia's central role in global financial flows.
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