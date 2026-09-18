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News Hub: Strategic investments and policy reforms across Asia and the Gulf

Investors and policymakers are driving a wave of cross-border capital activity that underscores Asia’s central role in global finance.
News Hub: Strategic investments and policy reforms across Asia and the Gulf
Asia's financial landscape is buzzing with activity, from logistics and insurance deals in Korea to regulatory shifts in Singapore and Hong Kong, and new cross‑border investment bridges linking the Gulf with Asia.

Major investors and policymakers are reshaping strategies, deploying capital and rolling out reforms, underscoring Asia's central role in global financial flows.

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