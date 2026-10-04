News Hub: Sovereign funds expand, pensions look abroad, property bets evolve

Institutional investors across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are becoming more deliberate in how they deploy capital, moving beyond traditional allocations in search of stronger returns, greater control and improved resilience. From sovereign wealth funds taking a more direct role in private markets to real estate investors targeting income-generating operational assets, large pools of capital are reshaping their investment playbooks.

At the same time, policymakers and pension regulators are broadening pathways to help long-term investors access new sources of growth. Whether through overseas diversification, specialised real estate sectors or direct ownership strategies, this week's developments highlight how institutions are adapting to a rapidly evolving investment landscape while balancing return objectives with long-term stability.