News Hub: Saudi Arabia’s SWF considers creating logistics giant
Saudi Arabia’s PIF explores massive merger of transport assets; Indonesia’s Danantara to oversee natural resource exports to curb $150bn leakage; Philippines SWF posts income growth; and more.
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