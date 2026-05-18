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News Hub: Prudential acquires majority stake in Bharti Life

Abu Dhabi SWF L’IMAD, ADNOC, Singapore’s Temasek and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners to launch a $30 billion infrastructure partnership; QIA commits $500m to General Atlantic’s global strategy; and more.
News Hub: Prudential acquires majority stake in Bharti Life

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