News Hub: Prudential acquires majority stake in Bharti Life
Abu Dhabi SWF L’IMAD, ADNOC, Singapore’s Temasek and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners to launch a $30 billion infrastructure partnership; QIA commits $500m to General Atlantic’s global strategy; and more.
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