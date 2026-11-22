As sovereign wealth assets head towards $22.4 trillion by 2030, Taiwan drafts its first wealth fund bill; Australian pension giant confronts Anthropic's IPO; Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna is hit by corruption arrest; and more.

Global sovereign wealth funds and public pension institutions are set to grow significantly over the next four years while actively adjusting how they deploy and protect capital, according to industry research and regulatory announcements this week. Across Asia, major funds are balancing direct dealmaking and new state-backed vehicles against heightened scrutiny of artificial intelligence valuations, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and corporate governance.