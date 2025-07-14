News hub: Malaysia's SWF eyes European partnerships; Prudential Asset Management files for India IPO
Malaysia's SWF Khazanah Nasional explores cross-border partnerships with France and Italy; ICICI Prudential Asset Management seeks IPO approval in India, and more.
MALAYSIA
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.