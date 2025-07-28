News hub: Indonesia's Danantara to sign $8bn infra deal; QIC wins tech investment mandate
Indonesian SWF planning an $8 billion deal with US-based KBR to build 17 modular oil refineries; Queensland Investment Corporation secures A$50 million mandate to put Brighter Super's retirement savings into local tech businesses.
TOP NEWS
