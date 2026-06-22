News Hub: GIC, Temasek, NPS and Unisuper back Australia’s Qube buyout
Australian superannuation body ASFA signs G7's critical minerals projects agreement; Indonesian SWF Danantara expands mandate; explores sale of 30-year bonds; Philippines' SWF Maharlika's Q1 net income drops 75% YoY; and more.
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