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News Hub: GIC, Temasek, NPS and Unisuper back Australia’s Qube buyout

Australian superannuation body ASFA signs G7's critical minerals projects agreement; Indonesian SWF Danantara expands mandate; explores sale of 30-year bonds; Philippines' SWF Maharlika's Q1 net income drops 75% YoY; and more.
News Hub: GIC, Temasek, NPS and Unisuper back Australia&#8217;s Qube buyout

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