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News Hub: GIC, Sequoia co-lead $200m funding round for legal AI startup

South Korea's NPS set to increase strategic forex hedging ratio over the long term to support struggling won; Malaysian KWAP puts $47m in cooling firm through climate initiative; AustralianSuper to increase members' insurance premiums by 40%; and more.
News Hub: GIC, Sequoia co-lead $200m funding round for legal AI startup

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