News Hub: From data centres to sovereign debt, Asia's investors widen their search for yield
Major institutional investors across Asia are pouring capital into AI-linked infrastructure, expanding pension platforms and exploring new investment opportunities, while regulators revamp frameworks to support evolving capital flows.
Institutional investors across Asia Pacific (Apac) are recalibrating their strategies as artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates infrastructure demand, pension systems mature and regulators compete to attract global capital.
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