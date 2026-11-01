AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

News Hub: Cross-border investing accelerates as governments tighten oversight

Sovereign wealth and pension funds are expanding across borders, while governance reforms and regulatory scrutiny reshape investment markets in Southeast Asia.
News Hub: Cross-border investing accelerates as governments tighten oversight

Global state and pension funds are pursuing new investment opportunities across borders even as governments and regulators tighten oversight and governance standards.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.