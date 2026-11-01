News Hub: Cross-border investing accelerates as governments tighten oversight
Sovereign wealth and pension funds are expanding across borders, while governance reforms and regulatory scrutiny reshape investment markets in Southeast Asia.
Global state and pension funds are pursuing new investment opportunities across borders even as governments and regulators tighten oversight and governance standards.
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