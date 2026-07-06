News Hub: Aware Super backs $1.1bn German housing venture
QBE takes full control of India's Raheja QBE general insurer; Korea plans new investment fund using tax windfall from AI; Mubadala opens $25bn credit business to outside Investors; and more.
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