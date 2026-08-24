News Hub: ADIC commits $1bn to Singapore hedge fund Dymon Asia
Kazakhstan fund preps bond roadshow; Malaysia PM orders probe into Khazanah investment arm; NFRA greenlights Hong Kong ETFs for insurers; Korea's NPS launches 30-person hiring drive; and more.
TOP NEWS
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.