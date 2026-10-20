Narayana Murthy's family office targets East Asian manufacturers
Catamaran, the $1.4 billion family office of the Infosys co-founder, is exploring partnerships with component makers from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to build manufacturing capabilities in India.
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