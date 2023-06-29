China’s push for technological self-sufficiency, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and semiconductors is reshaping investor strategies.
Tag : manufacturing
Rising costs and shifting trade patterns force Thailand's manufacturing evolution while Vietnam emerges as the new low-cost production hub of Southeast Asia
Dubai is courting wealthy Hong Kong investors to fund its ambitious 10-year economic plan and pivot to a digital and tech-driven economy. The city aims to become a leading family office hub by 2033.