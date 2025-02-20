Family office head says Thailand shifting to value-add manufacturing
Rising costs and shifting trade patterns force Thailand's manufacturing evolution while Vietnam emerges as the new low-cost production hub of Southeast Asia
Thailand is repositioning itself as a value-added manufacturing destination as rising costs challenge its competitiveness as a low-cost production base, according to Shiraz Poonevala, head of the family office at GP Group Thailand.
