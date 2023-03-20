Thailand’s latest regulatory shift removes licensing barriers, enabling traditional financial institutions to invest in digital assets without additional hurdles.
Tag : thailand
Rising costs and shifting trade patterns force Thailand's manufacturing evolution while Vietnam emerges as the new low-cost production hub of Southeast Asia
Institutional investment appetite remains for quality deals but deployment is becoming more circumspect as refinancing challenges and market uncertainty take hold.
Thailand's largest insurer seeks regulatory support for private credit investment while balancing active-passive strategies in an evolving institutional landscape.
As dollar dominance wanes, Bangladesh Bank is adopting technologies in reserve management. Meanwhile, regional investors adapt to growing complexity across the Asian financial landscape.
While both entities emphasise the importance of lasting partnerships, APG demonstrates how institutional investors can combine traditional relationships with innovative platforms.
Two major asset owners discuss how they are deploying capital across the region and targeting sustainable investments in forestry, infrastructure, and green energy.
Government-owned Hong Kong Investment Corporation backs an electric vehicle charging firm in its first overseas bet to drive Southeast Asia’s green transition.
A Thai family office investor notes the growing importance of connecting with peers locally and overseas as some of the best investments occur when families team up.
We showcase AsianInvestor's best interviews with asset owners in July – a feat that spans the Asia-Pacific region. Key themes are rising rates impacting portfolio shifts, boosting ESG and revamping external manager mandates.
The pension fund decides on the top-down investment approach and makes asset allocation decisions, and depends on managers to deliver alpha using a bottom-up approach.
The pros and cons of asset themes can be seen very differently, family office investors said at AsianInvestor's Thailand Investment Briefing in Bangkok.