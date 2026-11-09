MNRB prioritises public market returns over private credit
The Malaysian insurer is adapting to structural volatility by getting incremental gains from core public allocations and resisting the broader industry push into illiquid alternative assets.
Shifting global market dynamics and convergence of asset class correlations are forcing institutional investors to rethink their traditional diversification strategies.
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