Market Views: What is shaping Asian portfolios in H2 2026?

From shortening fixed income duration to leveraging volatility-trading hedge funds, AsianInvestor looks at how regional allocators could insulate portfolios against a complex macro backdrop for the rest of 2026.

The Asia Pacific investment landscape is undergoing a rapid transition as capital flows shift and policy uncertainties intensify heading into the second half of the year (H2 2026). While long-term structural themes like artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and the green transition continue to gain traction, near-term strategies are pivoting toward defence and agility.