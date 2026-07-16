Market Views: What is shaping Asian portfolios in H2 2026?
From shortening fixed income duration to leveraging volatility-trading hedge funds, AsianInvestor looks at how regional allocators could insulate portfolios against a complex macro backdrop for the rest of 2026.
The Asia Pacific investment landscape is undergoing a rapid transition as capital flows shift and policy uncertainties intensify heading into the second half of the year (H2 2026). While long-term structural themes like artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and the green transition continue to gain traction, near-term strategies are pivoting toward defence and agility.
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