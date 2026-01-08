AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Market Views: How will US intervention in Venezuela impact Asian investors?

Heather Ng
Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine” move puts Washington in charge of the South American nation's political transition — and vast oil reserves.
US President Donald Trump launched a dramatic US military intervention in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolás Maduro to face drug trafficking charges and declaring that Washington would temporarily administer the country.

