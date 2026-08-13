Market Views: How should allocators handle yen weakness amid BOJ hike expectations?
From actively managing currency hedges to diversifying away from crowded carry trades, AsianInvestor looks at how to navigate yen depreciation amid the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ's) shift towards policy normalisation.
The yen continues to languish near multi‑decade lows as the wide gap between US and Japanese interest rates continues to weigh on the currency.
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