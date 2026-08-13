AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Market Views: How should allocators handle yen weakness amid BOJ hike expectations?

Heather Ng
From actively managing currency hedges to diversifying away from crowded carry trades, AsianInvestor looks at how to navigate yen depreciation amid the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ's) shift towards policy normalisation.
Market Views: How should allocators handle yen weakness amid BOJ hike expectations?

The yen continues to languish near multi‑decade lows as the wide gap between US and Japanese interest rates continues to weigh on the currency.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.