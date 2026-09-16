Listed equities boost NZ Super Fund's year-end results
Other active investment strategies, including credit and arbitrage, also performed strongly, while strategic tilting and real assets underperformed.
Strong-performing listed global equity markets underpinned a NZ$9.3 billion ($5.34 billion) asset growth for the New Zealand Super Fund for the year to the end of June 2026.
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