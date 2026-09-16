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Listed equities boost NZ Super Fund's year-end results

Richard Newell
Other active investment strategies, including credit and arbitrage, also performed strongly, while strategic tilting and real assets underperformed.
Listed equities boost NZ Super Fund's year-end results
Key Points
  • The New Zealand Super Fund grew to NZ$94.4 billion by June 2026, fuelled predominantly by the strong performance of global equities.
  • Despite generating a 14.17% return, it marginally trailed its passive benchmark due to the short-term underperformance of its strategic tilting programme.
  • CEO Jo Townsend reaffirmed the fund's commitment to long-term diversification whilst noting it has lowered expected future returns to 7.2%.

Strong-performing listed global equity markets underpinned a NZ$9.3 billion ($5.34 billion) asset growth for the New Zealand Super Fund for the year to the end of June 2026.

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