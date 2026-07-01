La Caisse targets AI, infra and buyouts in Korea
Canada’s second-largest pension investor sees the country as an active opportunity market across public equities and digital infrastructure, with corporate reforms potentially opening future private equity deals.
Korea is firmly on the radar of one of Canada’s largest pension investors, as market reforms, AI-driven equity performance and infrastructure demand create what the institution sees as multiple avenues for long-term capital deployment.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.