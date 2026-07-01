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La Caisse targets AI, infra and buyouts in Korea

Lucas Cacioli
Canada’s second-largest pension investor sees the country as an active opportunity market across public equities and digital infrastructure, with corporate reforms potentially opening future private equity deals.
La Caisse targets AI, infra and buyouts in Korea

Korea is firmly on the radar of one of Canada’s largest pension investors, as market reforms, AI-driven equity performance and infrastructure demand create what the institution sees as multiple avenues for long-term capital deployment.

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