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Japanese institutions lean into alternatives as core strategy

Heather Ng
The country's asset owners are pivoting away from bonds to incorporate private credit, equity, and infrastructure into portfolios.
Japanese institutions lean into alternatives as core strategy

Japanese asset owners are undergoing a profound transformation in their approach to alternative investments. What was once treated as a peripheral “side pocket” is now being adopted as a core allocation strategy.

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