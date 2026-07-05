Investors chase energy assets as Asia's digital shift amplifies power demand
Seeking to avoid the concentration risks of mature markets, institutions are building globally diversified portfolios to capitalise on the infrastructure required to support cloud migration and AI expansion across growth economies.
While data centres remain at the core of the AI build-out, investors are increasingly foused on the infrastructure needed to power them.
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