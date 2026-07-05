AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Investors chase energy assets as Asia's digital shift amplifies power demand

Nishtha Asthana
Seeking to avoid the concentration risks of mature markets, institutions are building globally diversified portfolios to capitalise on the infrastructure required to support cloud migration and AI expansion across growth economies.
Investors chase energy assets as Asia's digital shift amplifies power demand

While data centres remain at the core of the AI build-out, investors are increasingly foused on the infrastructure needed to power them.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.