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Insurers fuel APAC-focused private credit growth

Heather Ng
Portfolios are turning to pan-Asian strategies to leverage the region's diverse developed and emerging markets for low-correlation returns, according to a report by Moody's Ratings.
Insurers fuel APAC-focused private credit growth

APAC insurers are increasingly shaping the next phase of growth in private credit, seeking higher yields and more diverse portfolios in a low-return environment, according to a report by Moody's Ratings.

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