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Institutional investors tighten duration and derivatives governance

Kristina Shperlik
As structural shifts replace globalisation with regionalisation, insurers are adapting strategic allocations through stricter risk management and shorter investment tenors.
Institutional investors tighten duration and derivatives governance

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