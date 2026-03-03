Institutional investors eye scale-driven opportunities in APAC
APAC is entering 2026 with resilient deal values, sector-specific momentum in AI, healthcare, and infrastructure, and rising regulatory complexity.
Institutional investors across Asia are entering 2026 with a sharpened focus on scale and long-term yield.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.