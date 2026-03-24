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Industry Insiders: How economics and energy security are driving the next phase of the energy transition

The Head of Global Sustainability at T. Rowe Price discusses the narrative around decarbonisation and how the transition is a structural transformation of the world's energy system.
Industry Insiders: How economics and energy security are driving the next phase of the energy transition

The narrative around decarbonisation has been predominantly negative in recent years. Yet as energy demand surges and energy security becomes a top priority for many countries, the global energy transition is entering a new phase—one shaped less by climate policy alone and more by economics, energy security, and rapidly rising electricity demand.

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