Poor investor sentiment is reflected in a depressed sector, from low occupancy to falling profits. There's a strong sense that Hong Kong needs to reinvent itself before investors return.
Assessing how companies approach cyber and data security is increasingly important for investors, but no easy task. Some UK pension funds are setting useful examples on this front.
It is among three Asia-Pacific nations to figure in the top 20 of an annual list that ranks countries by retirement security. But Japan and Singapore see their scores decline.
As the fund nears the Rmb1 trillion mark, it is looking at ideas to boost performance, from amending asset allocation to creating a new subsidiary for investing.