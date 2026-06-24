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Indonesia’s investor stress test raises structural questions

Heather Ng
Policy uncertainty and currency volatility have pushed up Indonesia’s risk premium, dividing investors between a cyclical correction and a structural re-rating.
Indonesia&#8217;s investor stress test raises structural questions

Investor confidence in Indonesia is facing one of its most severe tests in recent memory, as global funds weigh policy uncertainty, currency volatility, and the government’s interventionist stance against the country’s long‑term growth story.

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