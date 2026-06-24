Indonesia’s investor stress test raises structural questions
Policy uncertainty and currency volatility have pushed up Indonesia’s risk premium, dividing investors between a cyclical correction and a structural re-rating.
Investor confidence in Indonesia is facing one of its most severe tests in recent memory, as global funds weigh policy uncertainty, currency volatility, and the government’s interventionist stance against the country’s long‑term growth story.
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