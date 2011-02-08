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Tag : bank indonesia

Staff Reporters
UBS AM hires head of fixed income for EM, APAC; Legal Super names new chief executive; NPS reshuffles investment heads; BlackRock hires APAC markets head for iShares; DWS appoints APAC chief; Nikko AM names China chairwoman, and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 24
Joe Marsh
In an exclusive interview with AsianInvestor, Budianto, Bank Indonesia's head of reserve management, discusses the possibility of new investments and the central bank's use of external managers.
Bank Indonesia maps out a cautious path