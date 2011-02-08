Policy uncertainty and currency volatility have pushed up Indonesia’s risk premium, dividing investors between a cyclical correction and a structural re-rating.
Tag : bank indonesia
UBS AM hires head of fixed income for EM, APAC; Legal Super names new chief executive; NPS reshuffles investment heads; BlackRock hires APAC markets head for iShares; DWS appoints APAC chief; Nikko AM names China chairwoman, and more.
AsianInvestor’s Institutional Excellence Award 2022 for Best Asset Owner – regional (Southeast Asia) was awarded to Bank Indonesia. We profile this innovative central bank.
AsianInvestor reveals the reasons behind the winners of our Governance, Innovation, Investment Capabilities, ESG and Individual Contribution awards.
We explain why we chose the regional winners for our Sovereign Wealth Fund, Reserves Manager, Insurance Company, Pension Fund and Endowment awards.
In an exclusive interview with AsianInvestor, Budianto, Bank Indonesia's head of reserve management, discusses the possibility of new investments and the central bank's use of external managers.
Budianto, executive director and head of reserve management, Bank Indonesia
AsianInvestor highlights the 25 most influential women who are shaping the asset management industry in Asia.
The central bank would like to boost investment returns, although any changes to its strategy will be cautious and deliberate, says senior portfolio manager Giri Purnama.