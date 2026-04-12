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India single family office backs gold and silver strategy

Nishtha Asthana
Pune-based Mephezalea says separating gold and silver into distinct allocation categories is a structural discipline and why the portfolio is well positioned for the current uncertainty cycle.
India single family office backs gold and silver strategy

For most allocators, gold and silver travel together as a pair trade—precious metals exposed to the same broad forces of dollar weakness and safe-haven demand. Amol Sathe, Chief Investment Officer at single family office Mephezalea. separates them sharply.

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