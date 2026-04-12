India single family office backs gold and silver strategy
Pune-based Mephezalea says separating gold and silver into distinct allocation categories is a structural discipline and why the portfolio is well positioned for the current uncertainty cycle.
For most allocators, gold and silver travel together as a pair trade—precious metals exposed to the same broad forces of dollar weakness and safe-haven demand. Amol Sathe, Chief Investment Officer at single family office Mephezalea. separates them sharply.
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