India and Southeast Asia drive LeapFrog’s emerging market strategy
India and Southeast Asia are becoming innovation powerhouses as AI, climate investment, and supply chain diversification converge to create unprecedented opportunities.
India and Southeast Asia are poised to capture a disproportionate share of global climate and digital infrastructure investment over the next decade, driven by AI adoption, supply chain restructuring, and surging energy demand, according to Temasek-backed LeapFrog Investments.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.