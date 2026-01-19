AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

India and Southeast Asia drive LeapFrog’s emerging market strategy

Heather Ng
India and Southeast Asia are becoming innovation powerhouses as AI, climate investment, and supply chain diversification converge to create unprecedented opportunities.
India and Southeast Asia are poised to capture a disproportionate share of global climate and digital infrastructure investment over the next decade, driven by AI adoption, supply chain restructuring, and surging energy demand, according to Temasek-backed LeapFrog Investments.

