Larger private equity giants have been quite active making venture capital and other-stage investments in the region's insurtech market.
Tag : leapfrog
As electric vehicles reach cost and convenience tipping points, Thailand and India are emerging as key players in the Southeast Asian EV market, according to a new report from Temasek and LeapFrog Investments.
Emerging markets present a $330 billion opportunity per year in green investments, a recent report noted, and highlighted four sectors ripe for private capital deployment.
The Singapore state fund recently bought into impact investing specialist LeapFrog, and is eyeing more investments that combine strong financial returns with a positive social effect.