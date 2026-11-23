Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund is looking to scale its renewable energy exposure through partnerships with experienced developers.

Key Points INA is scaling its renewables exposure—led by a 2. 8GW Vena Energy deal—by balancing strict commercial returns with domestic capability-building.

The fund is targeting policy-backed clean energy growth in Indonesia and the Philippines, plus external markets that maintain a clear economic link to Indonesia.

INA favours scalable platforms and co-investments with seasoned managers offering local execution, strong governance and long-term alignment.

The Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) is looking to expand its exposure to renewable energy through partnerships with experienced developers, with its recent investment in a 2.8GW portfolio of projects by Vena Energy across Indonesia and the Philippines reflecting its dual commercial and developmental objectives.