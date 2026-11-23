INA to scale renewable investments with Indonesia focus
Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund is looking to scale its renewable energy exposure through partnerships with experienced developers.
The Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) is looking to expand its exposure to renewable energy through partnerships with experienced developers, with its recent investment in a 2.8GW portfolio of projects by Vena Energy across Indonesia and the Philippines reflecting its dual commercial and developmental objectives.
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