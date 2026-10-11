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INA expands beyond transport into growth sectors

Heather Ng
The Indonesian sovereign wealth fund is turning the focus of its infrastructure-weighted portfolio towards advanced materials, AI and healthcare.
INA expands beyond transport into growth sectors
Key Points
  • The Indonesian Investment Authority is diversifying beyond transport infrastructure into high-growth areas like digital and AI, advanced materials, healthcare and logistics.
  • The sovereign wealth fund is cautiously exploring cross-border opportunities that maintain a direct economic connection to Indonesia.
  • INA now uses hybrid capital structures and relies on defensive, domestically driven sectors and organic safeguards to manage market volatility.

Just over five years since its inception, the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) is moving beyond its transport‑heavy beginnings into high-growth sectors spanning advanced materials, digital infrastructure, healthcare and logistics, while diversifying its instruments and cautiously extending its reach beyond Indonesia.

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