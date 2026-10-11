INA expands beyond transport into growth sectors
The Indonesian sovereign wealth fund is turning the focus of its infrastructure-weighted portfolio towards advanced materials, AI and healthcare.
Just over five years since its inception, the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) is moving beyond its transport‑heavy beginnings into high-growth sectors spanning advanced materials, digital infrastructure, healthcare and logistics, while diversifying its instruments and cautiously extending its reach beyond Indonesia.
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